Inceptionr LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.4 %

DEI stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

