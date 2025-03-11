Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,531,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.