Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $64.35 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,535,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,365,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

