National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Cut by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.