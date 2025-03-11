Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,598 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,611,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 257,859 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,950,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.59.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

