Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

