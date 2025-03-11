AlphaQuest LLC Buys 6,595 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,908.3% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 178,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 169,385 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1 %

BMY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

