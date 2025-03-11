Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,583,284 Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,583,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,813,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,388,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 681.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

