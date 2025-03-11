Adam Eltoukhy Sells 31,042 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,114,097.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,883,394.34. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21.

On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84.

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,810. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Samsara by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Samsara by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

