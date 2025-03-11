Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3032 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 138.4% increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %
FOJCY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
