Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3032 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 138.4% increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

FOJCY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

