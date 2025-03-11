NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and condensate in Israel and Cyprus. The company holds interests in the Leviathan project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometer (km2) located to the west of the shores of Haifa; the Block 12 that covers an area of approximately 386 km2 located in Cyprus; and the Yam Tethys project, which covers an area of approximately 500 km2 located to the west of the shores of Ashkelon.

