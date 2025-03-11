Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $778.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

