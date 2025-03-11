Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

