LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider Sells 1,105 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

