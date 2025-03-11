Patricia Carr Sells 1,140 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.86. 910,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.