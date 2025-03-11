Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Insider Buys $57,750.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider James Frew bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. The trade was a 38.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

