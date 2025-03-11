Inceptionr LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $36,087.94. This represents a 74.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,219,273 shares in the company, valued at $235,964,023.05. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,246 shares of company stock worth $1,256,345 and have sold 52,850 shares worth $906,985. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.