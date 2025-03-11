Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $111.32

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

