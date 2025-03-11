Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Copart by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

