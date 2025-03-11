SBC Medical Group (SBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.
SBC Medical Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SBC Medical Group stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. SBC Medical Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
SBC Medical Group Company Profile
