SBC Medical Group (SBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.

SBC Medical Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBC Medical Group stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. SBC Medical Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.