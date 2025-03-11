Comparing nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) & JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM)

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

JBT Marel pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. nVent Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. JBT Marel pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. nVent Electric pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBT Marel and nVent Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBT Marel $1.72 billion 3.86 $582.60 million $2.65 48.16 nVent Electric $3.01 billion 2.94 $331.80 million $1.96 27.35

Profitability

JBT Marel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nVent Electric. nVent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBT Marel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JBT Marel and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68% nVent Electric 10.09% 14.52% 7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of JBT Marel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of nVent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JBT Marel has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JBT Marel and nVent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00 nVent Electric 0 0 5 0 3.00

JBT Marel presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.44%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than JBT Marel.

Summary

nVent Electric beats JBT Marel on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBT Marel

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.