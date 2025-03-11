Volkswagen (VWAGY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Risk and Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen’s peers have a beta of 3.65, suggesting that their average share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $348.78 billion $17.97 billion 4.56 Volkswagen Competitors $1,734.77 billion $2.56 billion 14.22

Dividends

Volkswagen’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Volkswagen. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Volkswagen pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 17.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 3.77% 6.35% 1.96% Volkswagen Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

Summary

Volkswagen peers beat Volkswagen on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, special gear units, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ÂKODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was incorporated in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

