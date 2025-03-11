Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,686 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,688.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,955 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 254,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

