Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

WELL opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

