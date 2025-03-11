Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 16,604 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $53,636,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 718.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 1,901,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $26,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

