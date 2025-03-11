14,548 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

