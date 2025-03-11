D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of CervoMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

CRVO stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CervoMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CervoMed by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

