Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.57). Approximately 6,290,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,501,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kier Group
Kier Group Stock Down 11.9 %
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.