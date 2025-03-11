Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $151.99 and a one year high of $233.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.44.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

