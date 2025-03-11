Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 865 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $3,255,356. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

