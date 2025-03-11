Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 424,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.