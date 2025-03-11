WM Technology’s (MAPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.61 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.51% from the company’s current price.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.93. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,666,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 149,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,497 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WM Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

