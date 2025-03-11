TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

LON TOM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. TomCo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

