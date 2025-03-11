TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
LON TOM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. TomCo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
About TomCo Energy
