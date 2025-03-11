Q3 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.