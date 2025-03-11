Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.1 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

