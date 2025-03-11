HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

HIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

