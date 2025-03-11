Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

