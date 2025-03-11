Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 32 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $297.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

