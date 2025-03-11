Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,029 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

