System1’s (SST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
System1 Stock Up 4.5 %
System1 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. System1 has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter.
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
