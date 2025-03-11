System1’s (SST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

System1 Stock Up 4.5 %

System1 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. System1 has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About System1

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of System1 by 215.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in System1 by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in System1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in System1 by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of System1 by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.