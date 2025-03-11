USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

USAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 14,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,159. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,905,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,186,000 after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

