Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Quanta Services stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

