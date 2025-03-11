Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust stock on March 3rd.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
IBIT stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.
About Representative Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
