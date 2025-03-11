Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,152 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

