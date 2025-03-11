Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

