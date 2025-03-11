Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

