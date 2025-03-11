Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.1 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

