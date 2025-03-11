Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.50. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.