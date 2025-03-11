Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 2.3 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
