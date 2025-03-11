Persimmon (LON:PSN) Releases Earnings Results

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 92.10 ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Persimmon Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,215.50 ($15.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,047 ($13.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.80 ($22.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,381.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($21.11) to GBX 1,520 ($19.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

