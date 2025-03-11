Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,196,000 after buying an additional 122,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.